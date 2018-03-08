Nigeria’s U20 Women Football Team, Falconets have been drawn in the same pool as perennial foes Germany, China and Haiti in Group D of the 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in France between 5th and 24th August 2018.

At the Draw Ceremony held inside the Opera House, Rennes on Thursday, Africa’s other flagbearers Ghana were thrown into the same Group A as hosts France, New Zealand and The Netherlands.

Group B is headed by Korea DPR and also has England, Mexico and Brazil, while USA, Japan, Paraguay and Spain will battle it out in Group C.

Two –time runners –up Falconets begin their campaign with a huge test against Germany at the Stade de Marville in Saint-Malo on Monday, 6th August.

Germany edged Nigeria to lift the trophy the two times Nigeria got to the championship final – in 2010 in Germany and 2014 in Canada.

Chris Danjuma’s maidens will then be up against Haiti three days later at the same venue, before moving to Dinan-Léhon, where they play China at the Stade du Clos Gastel on Monday, 13th August.

Ghana will go up against hosts France in the tournament’s opening match in Vannes on Sunday, 5th August. Concarneau is the other city that will host matches during the championship.

Nigeria’s Group D opponents Haiti will be taking part in their first –ever FIFA women’s tournament.

France will also host the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

THE DRAW

GROUP A

France

Ghana

New Zealand

The Netherlands

GROUP B

Korea DPR

England

Mexico

Brazil

GROUP C

USA

Japan

Paraguay

Spain

GROUP D

Haiti

China

Nigeria

Germany

Source: Daily Trust NG