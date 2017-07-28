Nigeria have been drawn in Zone A of the 2017 West African Football Union Cup of Nations (WAFU CUP) billed for 9 September to 24 September in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The tournament will be held at the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.

In a draw held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Thursday, the Super Eagles were drawn to face Sierria Leone in their first game in Sekondi/ Takoradi while hosts Ghana will face Gambia in the opening match of the competition.

Other fixtures in Zone A will see Mali battle Mauritania and Guinea tackle Guinea Bissau.

In Zone B, which will be staged in Cape Coast, Senegal will face Liberia while Burkina Faso confront Niger. Ivory Coast will rekindle rivalries with Togo in their opening fixture just as Benin Republic will face Cape Verde.

Culled from: Complete Sports