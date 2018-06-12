The Super Eagles landed at the Mineralnye Vody International Airport on Monday night in the run-up to their sixth World Cup appearance

Nigeria landed in Russia on Monday night ahead of their 2018 Fifa World Cup opener against Croatia on Saturday.

The Super Eagles – the first African team to qualify for the 21st World Cup, will be making their sixth appearance on the global scene and have been zoned in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Before their departure for the tournament, Gernot Rohr’s men have been perfecting their strategies in Austria toward ensuring a successful outing in Russia.

However, their form has been a source of worry as they failed to win any of their four international friendlies – with their last victory coming against Poland on March 23.

Nigeria’s hotel is the Sanatorium Istochnik while they will prepare for their matches at the Essentuki arena.

They will play their first game against Croatia on Saturday, June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium (8.00pm in Nigeria).

Six days later, they face debutants Iceland in Volgograd before their clash with Argentina on June 26 in Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

John Obi Mikel and his colleagues will be hoping to get past the Round of 16 – the country’s best finish ever in the championship’s history.

