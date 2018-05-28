SEYI ANJORIN

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Nigerian Police Force, Bayelsa State into the labour dispute between Niger Delta University (NDU) Authority and the non-academic staff union over interpretations of the Bayelsa State Government Public Service Reforms, indicates that, there was an armed infiltration of the host community.

The violence witnessed in course of Police peaceful intervention was a direct aftermath of infiltration of Amassomma community and its environs by unidentified armed men from outside the university town, who were firing sporadically across the town, according to the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State CP Don N. Awunah.

The CP however, has set up an investigation team headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough inquiry, with a view of unmasking those armed; whose premeditated action and orchestrated violence triggered the crises that caused destruction of properties and temporary disrupts the peace of the university town.

The residents of Amassoma in particular and Bayelsa in general have been urged to go about their lawful business as peace and security has been fully restored in the community.

In a similar development, the Police said it has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies in the state that some unscrupulous elements are attempting to use the creative industry in Bayelsa and neighboring states and the social media to incite the members of the public, cause disaffection and pitch Amassoma community against each other.

The music, film industry and the art generally must not be used to promote violence, insecurity and foist social tension in whatever form or manner. The creative industry is expected to add value to development, growth and security of the community rather than elevating divisive tendencies and use of music to spread falsehoods.

In a statement signed by DSP Asinim Butswat, Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, the Command will not fold its hands and allow any person or group of persons disrupts the peace and security currently being enjoyed in the state. All Police formations, units and tactical teams have been activated to deal decisively with mischief makers throughout the state within the framework of the law.

“The command commends all law-abiding citizens and residents of Bayelsa for their cooperation and understanding and most importantly the assistance and support given to the police which has been instrumental in the remarkable achievements recorded so far in the area of community engagement, maintenance of law and order.

“The officers and men of the command are irrevocably determined to discharge their statutorily duties with utmost professionalism and best international standards”, he said.