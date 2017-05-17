Nicola Adams aiming for world titles at different weights as she looks to transfer amateur dominance to pro ranks

Nicola Adams aims to win world titles at different weights before she quits in the next four years.

Adams, 34, says she plans to retire by 2021 and wants to clean up the flyweight and super-flyweight divisions before she hangs up her gloves.

Promoter Frank Warren is working on landing a fight with Mexican WBO champ Monserrat Alarcon by the end of the year and Adams hopes that will be the first of several world titles.

“I won’t be going until I’m 40,” said the double Olympic champion when asked about her long-term plans. “Three maybe four years and then I’ll bow out gracefully.

“Before then, I’d definitely love to unify the world titles at flyweight and then step up a division to super-fly and start there as well.

“I want to win world titles at different weights.”

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

Mexicans like Alarcon dominate at flyweight and Adams feels a world title fight against one of them could see her realise her dream of fighting in Las Vegas.

“The current champions are mostly from Mexico, so who knows, maybe I will get that fight against one of them in Vegas and their fighters take a lot of fans to Vegas,” she said.

Adams was speaking to promote the launch of her autobiography ‘Believe: Boxing, Olympics and My Life Outside the Ring’ and she has had to overcome many barriers to reach the top.

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

“Yeah, it was tough because there were a lot of coaches and people against women’s boxing,” said the openly-gay fighter.

“They said women can’t box or shouldn’t box. Others said they don’t train women in their gyms or they didn’t have the facilities.

“It’s quite hard because you’re creating the path, you’re paving the way. No-one has ever done it before. This is one of the reasons why I chose to go professional so that the girls who follow after won’t have such a difficult time.

“It does make me really proud when I look back at everything. I grew up on a council estate in Leeds and to go from that to where I am now, two Olympic golds and now turned professional.

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

“When I look back I think ‘have a really done all that?’.

“It’s been some journey from my first fight when I was 13.”

Despite the financial rewards of turning professional, Adams claims she remains as hungry as ever.

“I’ve still got a lot more I want to achieve,” she said. “I want to become world champion and I also want to be able to raise the levels of the women’s professional game. I feel I’ve still got a lot to do. I can’t finish yet. The job is unfinished.”

Source: Mirro UK