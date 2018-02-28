Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will be out for at least six weeks and will miss next Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid, according to his father.

The Brazilian, 26, suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Sunday’s Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

PSG coach Unai Emery said Neymar had a “small chance” of facing Real, denying reports he needed surgery.

But Neymar senior said PSG know they “will not be able to count” on his son.

He told ESPN Brasil: “His treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or not.”

The striker joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games.

“Neymar wants to play every game – he’s focused on Real,” said Emery earlier on Tuesday.

“I think there’s a small chance that he’ll be ready for the match.”

PSG are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league and on 6 March will host Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

PSG played the last 10 minutes a man down as they had made all their permitted changes before Neymar went off.

