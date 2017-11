“Next time… leave me make I die”: Nigerian man given mouth to mouth by a male medical student told friends

A Nigerian man has narrated how his roommate who collapsed was given mouth to mouth resuscitation by their male neighbor but when he regained consciousness, he was upset about it and said they should have left him to die.

