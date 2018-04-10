Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna central district in the National Assembly has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to seek a second term.

The president gave the indication during a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Reacting to the declaration, Sani, in a tweet wrote,”Now that Baba decided not to be a Mandela,we hope he become a Deng Xioping and not Augustus Pinochet Agarte.”

 

