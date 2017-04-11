Some family ties run deep in Hollywood with celebrity siblings making their mark in music and on the big and small screens. On National Sibling Day, here’s a look at famous celebrity siblings.
Liam, Chris, and Luke Hemsworth
Actor Chris Hemsworth, center, attends the premiere of “Vacation” with his brothers Liam Hemsworth, left, and Luke Hemsworth at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 27, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gigi, Anwar, and Bella Hadid
Left to right, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid arrive on the red carpet at the Global Lyme Alliance Inaugural Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 8, 2015 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian
From left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend a photo call to promote their “Kardashian Kollection” range at Westfield in London on November 10, 2012. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner, right, and Kendall Jenner arrive for the 43rd annual American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beyonce and Solange Knowles
Beyonce Knowles, right, and her sister Solange Knowles attend the 50th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas
Left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers arrive at the 2013 Miss USA pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 16, 2013. Photo by David Becker/UPI
Derek and Julianne Hough
Derek Hough, left, and Julianne Hough arrive for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2013. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI
Sasha and Malia Obama
Left to right, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama sit at the reviewing stand at the Inaugural Parade after his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2013. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Ashley, Elizabeth, and Mary-Kate Olsen
Left to right, Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroomon June 6, 2016 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tiffany, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump Left to right, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Melania Trump, Republican candidate for President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump stand on stage at an NBC Town Hall on the Today Show on April 21, 2016 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Brandy and Ray J
Brandy, left, and brother Ray J attend the 15th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Zooey and Emily Deschanel
Actresses Zooey Deschanel, left, and Emily Deschanel arrive at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California on August 20, 2006. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Willow and Jaden Smith
Willow Smith (L) and her brother Jaden Smith arrive at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles on April 2, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Paris and Nikki Hilton
Paris Hilton, right, and Nikki Hilton arrive for the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on November 22, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kate and Pippa Middleton
Kate Middleton, right, and her sister Pippa watch Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Britain’s Andy Murray in the Men’s Singles Final against on the thirteenth day of the 2012 Wimbledon championships in London, July 8, 2012. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Marlon and Shawn Wayans
Marlon Wayans, right, poses with his brother Shawn Wayans at the “A Haunted House” premiere at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on January 3, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alec and Stephen Baldwin
Alec Baldwin, left, holds a replica plaque as he poses with his brother Stephen Baldwin during an unveiling ceremony honoring Alec with the 2,433rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 14, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ben and Casey Affleck
Ben Affleck, left, and brother Casey arrive on the red carpet at the 33rd American Film Festival of Deauville in Deauville, France on September 5, 2007. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Joan and John Cusack
John Cusack, right, reacts to comments by his sister, actress Joan Cusack, during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,469th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 24, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jessica and Ashlee Simpson
Jessica Simpson, left, and Ashlee Simpson appear backstage at the 2005 MTV Video Music Award at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on August 28, 2005. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
Luke and Owen Wilson
Luke Wilson, right, and brother Owen Wilson arrive for the premiere of Luke’s new movie “My Super Ex-Girlfriend” at the Clearview Chelsea Theater in New York on July 12, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Donny and Marie Osmond
Marie Osmond, right, and her brother Donny Osmond appear backstage during a taping of the fourth annual TV Land Awards show on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson
Michael Jackson, right, departs the Santa Maria, California courthouse January 16, 2004 with family members, including his sister Janet (L) after he was arraigned on child molestation charges. Pool photo by UPI
Hilary and Haylie Duff
Hilary Duff, right, and sister Haylie Duff arrive for the premiere of “War, Inc.” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 28, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Dakota and Elle Fanning
Dakota Fanning, left, and her sister Elle arrive at the 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Venus and Serena Williams
Venus, left, and Serena Williams present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the taping of the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Prince William and Prince Harry
British royalties Prince William, left, and Prince Harry attend the world premiere of “Quantum Of Solace” at Odeon, Leicester Square in London on October 29, 2008. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Ross Arne Naess, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Evan Ross, and Chudney Ross
Diana Ross, center, arrives with her children Ross Arne Naess, left, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Evan Ross and Chudney Ross, right, at the 2007 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
