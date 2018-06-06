…Corruption fighting back- Okonkwo

The two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, 5 June, 2018 held a joint meeting which lasted for 4 hours behind closed-doors. The Senate President, Bukola Sakari and his counterpart, Yakubu Dogara after the meeting reeled out 12 resolutions made by both the upper and lower Legislative arm.

The Lawmakers resolved to invoke their legislative powers of impeachment, if the president fails to meet these conditions:

Security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings across the country and protect lives of innocent Nigerians

The harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponent by the police must be put to an end.

There must be strict adherence to the Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by the President and his appointees;

The President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those that carry out any act which will ridicule or endanger our country and democracy;

The Government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective . It should also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them;

The sanctity of the National Assembly should be protected and preserved by the Federal Government of Nigeria — by not interfering in its business and prosecuting those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace;

National Assembly should liaise with International Communities through the IPU, APU, ECOWAS, CPA, Parliament, Pan African Parliament, EU, UN, US congress and UK Parliament to secure our democracy;

Democratic elections must be competitive and inclusive by removing the present reign of fear and intimidation particularly as we approach the forthcoming 2019 elections;

The National Assembly will work closely with Civil Society Organisations, Trade Unions and NGOs to further deepen and protect our democracy;

The President must take immediate steps to contain the growing level of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria especially now that we have advantage of the oil price having risen to $80 per barrel;

Both chambers of the National Assembly hereby pass a vote of confidence on the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the entire leadership of the National Assembly;

we reaffirm our earlier resolution of vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police who does nothing other than preside over the killing of innocent Nigerian and consistent framing up of perceived political opponents of the President and outright disregard for constitutional authority, both executive and legislative;

Finally, the National Assembly will not hesitate to evoke its Constitutional powers if nothing is done to address the above resolutions passed today.

Reactions have trailed these resolutions with many considering the resolutions as outrageous and how NASS actions will further plunge Nigeria democracy into the ditch rather than rescue it. Churchill Okonkwo a contributor on Sahara Reporter says the National Assembly is like a colony of bees led by the queen, the Senate President, flying and farting, polluting our democracy, arming gangs, and threatening to sink anyone who dares challenge their over bloated powers. They live in an oversized colony and can do anything to defend their nests vigorously by stinging and pursuing threats to hive safety. They are a threat to our Democracy.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation and a staunch PDP member said the ultimatum given to President Buhari by the National Assembly is too little, too late. You do not warn a snake before you crush its head. You simply take your aim and strike it with one powerful and lethal blow. Buhari has committed many impeachable offences. Stop playing games! Impeach him NOW!

However, the Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives in a statement released by Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin says the group is aware of the joint Executive session of the National Assembly held today and wish to state as follows:

“That almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP Executive session”

“That it is commendable that the Speaker tactically refused to make any comment at the session even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal”

“That it is disturbing and raised many questions of pre determined intentions that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara State Hon Rasak Atunwa drafted what was adopted as the resolution and without voting against standard parliamentary practice”

“That most of the issues raised concerning the fight against corruption, insecurity and the rule of law has been severally discussed in the Senate and the House and various resolutions passed”

“That we commend the efforts of Mr President in the fight against corruption, tackling of the insecurity challenges and respect for rule of law and democratic institutions. Mr President is known for his non interference policy.”

“That every Senator or Member of House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter”

“That the National Assembly should as well look inward and address the issue of suffocating Senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra legal means”

“That the PDP should recall how it members in the 7th Assembly sat comfortably in the chamber and watched a sitting Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal locked out of the National Assembly and all his security personnel withdrawn while APC members had to scale the fence to gain entrance into the National Assembly”

“That we must exercise caution at this delicate period not to overheat the polity with statements that are capable of dividing the country, embarrassing us before the watching world and creating friction between the legislature, Executive and specifically Mr President.”

“We wish to reaffirm our support to Mr President as he works assiduously towards dealing with the challenges of our country”, he said.

In a sharp contrast to the position of the Parliamentary Support Group, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr West Idahosa, said the National Assembly has the constitutional power to impeach the President. Speaking in an interview on Channels Television during a programme, Politics Today, Idahosa said:

“When the President has been asked to comply with certain decisions of the National Assembly, otherwise they will invoke their constitutional power, it’s a very clear message and what is the constitutional power that the National Assembly can invoke at a time like this? They can, of course, begin the impeachment process of Mr President and hope they secure the required 2/3rd in parliament to get him out of office.

“So that is a clear message and I think the President should be worried about that message.”

As the political climate gets more intense, the face-off between the executive and legislative arm can only get bitter, except one other arm is willing to compromise and douse the power tussle, more so, as most of the resolutions sprang up from the inability of the President to clip the excesses of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum.