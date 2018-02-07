The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed expired drugs, food, cosmetics, and expired drinks worth N80 million.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, made this known on Wednesday at the venue of the joint exercise in Abuja.

According to Adeyeye, some of the products were voluntarily forfeited to NAFDAC by companies and non-governmental organisations while others were mopped up from circulation via enforcement activities of the Agency.

Source: http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/07/nafdac-destroys-fake-expired-drugs-worth-n80m/