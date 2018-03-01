While announcing the result at its headquarter in Benin, NABTEB Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe said 21,159 out of the 40,746 candidates that sat for the examination passed English Language and Mathematics representing 52.7 percent.

Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, NABTEB Registrar

NABTEB Result Analysis

“Analysis of the results revealed that 21,159 candidates representing 52.74 per cent of candidates that sat for the NBC/ NTC examinations obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 31,369 candidates representing 78.19 per cent scored five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics”, the Registrar said.

This figures according to her represent an improved performance compared to the 2016 edition of the NBC/NTC results where 21,476 candidates representing 47.48 per cent of candidates that sat for the examinations obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

Source: Pulse NG