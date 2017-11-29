The heat is on. The atmosphere in the camp is charged and bubbling.

The stage is set for the forty-one outstanding African beauties to slug it out for the coveted 2017 Queen Moremi Ajasoro crown. The girls are all eager to put in their best as all the actions are currently going down at the QMA Bootcamp where the beauties are taking on various tasks and challenges in order to qualify for the final stage. In the camp, it will be a battle of grit and wit, where only the most intelligent, the bravest and culturally conscious will survive. There are 41 girls drawn from Yoruba extracts after rigorous audition of about 400 participants who registered for the competition. Eviction will definitely take place as most outstanding ones in character, behaviours, literary sound and qualities need of an ambassador will emerge to go to the grand finale at Oriental hotel, Lagos for crowning.

Vanguard