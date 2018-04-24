N-Power, Federal Government’s youth empowerment scheme on Monday revealed what pre-selected applicants having issues with One Time Password, OTP, should do.

The scheme said pre-selected applicants should dial the short code *347*5*88# and lay their complaints.

In a tweet, the scheme wrote: “Dear 2017 pre-selected applicants,

“Having issues with generating a One Time Password to log in to the NPVN portal?

“Please use the short code in the image below.

“Having problem with an OTP? Dial this short code *347*5*88#”.

Recall that the scheme had said pre-selected applicants should visit its website and check their final selection status.

N-Power had also urged candidates to use their phone numbers or email address to check if they, “transitioned from pre-selected applicants to beneficiaries.”

Source: Dailypost