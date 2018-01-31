President Buhari has warned that his government would no longer tolerate wanton killings and kidnapping by hoodlums in any parrt of the country. President Buhari issued the warning when he declared open the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. He was represented at the event by the Minister of Interior, Abduraham Dambazau.

I am very worried and saddened about the persistent killings and kidnappings happening in our country, especially the wastage of innocent lives in different parts of the country by whatever means it is done, particularly in Benue State. I have therefore directed that no effort should be spared in identifying and bringing to justice all those that are carrying out the acts. I have therefore directed the Chief of Army Staff to relocate to the North East to ensure that the activities of Boko Haram are stopped” he said

Credit: Linda Ikeji blog