A mum in the US state of Nevada is accused of falsely claiming her 10-year-old son died from a terminal illness so she could solicit gifts and money from sympathisers.

Prosecutors also allege that Victoria Morrison told the boy that he was dying from leukemia.

They say 31-year-old Morrison spent months faking the boy’s illness and then his death – complete with a fictitious memorial service.

Gifts to Morrison and her son included a shopping spree in Nevada’s Carson City, a helicopter ride for the boy, gift cards and cash, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.

Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong said Morrison also raised about $2,000 through GoFundMe’s social media site

She was originally charged with obtaining money by false pretences after her arrest last Friday at a motel, Furlong said.

The boy and Morrison’s three other children were placed in the custody of state protective services.

An additional charge of child abuse was lodged against Morrison because “the information I have is that (Morrison) falsely told him he was dying of leukemia,” Carson City Assistant District Attorney Melanie Brantingham said.

If convicted of both charges, Morrison faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Furlong said Morrison’s son had been diagnosed with a treatable childhood illness more than a year ago.

“But she used embellished medical information to convince the child, the schools and the public that he was terminally ill,” Furlong said. He said the boy missed school for months.

Morrison wrote on the GoFundMe site that her “world fell apart” when she learned “my baby” had leukemia.

Her son “made a list of things he wants to do before he gets (too) sick, now it’s my job to help him do just that,” Morrison wrote. “But I’m a single mom to three other kids and work. So please if you have a spare dollar help me help my son wishes and dreams come true.”

The alleged scam escalated over the last month as “Morrison informed everyone, primarily through social media, that her son had died and his body had been cremated,” Furlong said.

A fake memorial service was held earlier this month, he said.

Investigators have no other suspects now but are trying to determine if other people were involved or knew the boy was alive while his mother was claiming he had died, Furlong said.

