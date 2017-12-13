A new born baby was rescued alive after being thrown into a gutter in a remote area in Potiskum area of Yobe State.. The baby who was reportedly thrown into the hole by the mother – was saved by some residents in the area. The baby was cleaned up and is currently being taken care of by some well meaning citizens.

