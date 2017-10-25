The suspect revealed that she sold her daughter to one Abibat Oyesanya, a member of a child trafficking ring.

She said the women identified as Abibat Oyesanya and Morenike Shittu, who were also arrested bought the little girl for N280,000 and had requested another child.

“I gave out my three year old daughter to Abibat Oyesanya who is into local adoption business. But she promised me that I would be allowed to visit my daughter once in three month.”

“I am a prostitute, I engaged in prostitution after my first husband sent me packing. So, I decided to give out my daughter to the woman who gave me N280,000. I used the money to offset my debt.”

“The woman also requested for more children based on more demands from those adopting children. That is why I kidnapped the baby girl in Bodija, Ojurin, Ibadan, and brought it to the woman.”