Moses Rated Chelsea Best Player In EPL Defeat To Watford

By James Agberebi: Nigeria forward, Victor Moses, was Chelsea’s highest rated player in their 4-1 defeat to Watford in Monday night’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road, Completesportsnigeria.comreports..

The appraisal was done by The Mirror with the performance of each player of both Chelsea and Watford rated out of 10.

Watford piled the pressure on Antonio Conte as Watford crusied to a 4-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea who had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off in the first half.

The Blues were hoping for a response after the 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth, but failed to impress.

Despite Eden Hazard’s stunning equailiser, cancelling out Troy Deeney’s opener from the penalty spot, goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra, secured the impressive win for the Hornets.

And according to The Mirror, Moses was scored seven for his showing in the disappointing defeat.‎

Describing Moses’ performance, The Mirror wrote:”Got forward to good effect, was as dangerous as anyone for the visitors.”

In the other Chelsea players’ ratings, the quartet of Thibaut Courtois, Davide Zappacosta, Hazard and N’Golo Kante all got six.

David Luiz, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta were each rated five, while Bakayoko had zero.

Chelsea Players’ Ratings In defeat To Watford:

Thibaut Courtois (6)

Cesar Azpilicueta (5)

David Luiz (5)

Gary Cahill (5)

Victor Moses (7)

N’Golo Kante (6)

Tiemoue Bakayoko (0)

Davided Zappacosta (6)

Willian (5)

Pedro Rodriguez (5)

Eden Hazard (6) Source: Complete Sport