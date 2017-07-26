Victor Moses is happy to have played his first 90 minutes in the ongoing d programme of Chelsea against Bayern Munich, but plays down their 3-2 loss to the German side in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Tuesday, describing it as a one-off and will improve with the lessons learnt.

Bayern raced to a 3-0 lead through goals from Rafinha and Thomas Muller (brace) before Marcos Alonso and Michu Batshuayi got Chelsea on the score sheet.

Reacting to the loss, Moses who gradually regaining his fitness following an injury-induced lay-off admits that Chelsea’s poor start to the game made it difficult to avoid defeat.

“It was a good competitive game,” acknowledged Moses in an interview on chelsea.com

“Bayern are a good side and this is our third game of the pre-season and we were a little bit flat first half. They scored three good goals but that is something we need to work on at the training ground, to make sure we correct that. We have good players who know what’s right and what’s wrong and we will get there, it was just one of those games.

Culled from: Complete sports