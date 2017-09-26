With Anderlecht and Celtic also in the pool, the PSG-Bayern clash at Paris’ Parc de Princes on Wednesday could well decide the winner of Group B.

“Paris have certainly given out a few more euros than us, but money doesn’t score goals, quality on the pitch scores goals, good teams score goals,” said veteran winger Robben before the team jetted to Paris.

PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($264m) and recruited Kylian Mbappe from Monaco last month on an initial loan deal which is set to be made into a permanent move for 180 million euros next year.

But when asked about PSG’s star-studded MCN attack – Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar – Robben was unphased: “The important thing is the performance of the team, not just to focus on particular players”.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is convinced Bayern can get a good result in the French capital.

“I know our team, they are highly motivated and concentrated for games like this,” said the former striker.

“I am convinced we can get something out of this game.”

Nevertheless, the biggest test for Bayern’s shaky defence — which threw away a two-goal lead at home to struggling Wolfsburg in a 2-2 draw last Friday — will be to contain ‘MCN’.

“Of course, that is an attack with world-class players, we have to control that, but we have more experience,” countered Rummenigge.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness launched a thinly-veiled attack on PSG’s spending policy in an interview on Monday, but Rummenigge focused on the football.

“This is a prestige game, but one thing is clear: the Champions League is not decided, we want to create the conditions to become group-winners.”

