The biology Professor at LAUTECH noted that Nigerians should resist the development.

His Most Eminence Prophet (Dr.) Solomon Alao, The Baba Alakoso Implemented 1 of Sacred C&S Church of Nigeria and Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church World Wide stated that the theme of the conference was apt.

“When you have a mission Satan will move to abort it, a particular individual in Abeokuta was against the progress of the Church, now we are marching forward because Satan has failed, Satan is insignificant, we are to March fearlessly because Satan has failed.”

According to the cleric, Christian leaders should desist from wrestling for post.

“For Cherubim and Seraphim to grow they should forget about titles Baba Aladura, Primate, we are all co-workers in the vineyard, position will not take you to heaven.

“Let me tell you what pains my heart, you cannot see a mosque with an Imam in charge, where some people will take him to court, that obtains in Christendom, not only Seraph they would wrestle for position as if their lives depends on it”.

The cleric noted that 2018 will be progressive for all Cherubim and Seraphim Church members worldwide, as not only the mortals that are seraphs even the immortals and host of heaven are part of us. “Seraph is a special gift for Africans because if not for it, the world would have become idol worshipers, we expose the witches and wizards, we confront them,” he said.

“I call on every Nigerian and Christian that this is the time for us to rise and fight oppression being created by Satanic people.”