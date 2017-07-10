Rector of Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba, Prof. Chidi Ezeama, has said that mobilising the graduates of the institution for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme is his greatest achievement within one year of his tenure.

It will be recalled that the institution since its inception has never mobilised its graduates for the programme until now.

Prof. Ezeama told newsmen in Aba that” our graduates are now called up for the NYSC programme. This is our greatest achievement. During our last matriculation ceremony, all our students who went for the NYSC programme were all here in their uniforms”.

The rector said that the institution has secured accreditation from the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) for all courses offered by the institution.

According to him, the accreditation feat demonstrates the commitment and resolve of the management of the institution to reposition the institution for quality graduates.

Also, the institution which was initially a specialized one offering only health-related courses such as Environmental Health, Public Health, Public Health Nursing, Health Information Management, Public & Community Health Technology, Medical Laboratory Science, and Science Laboratory Technology, has now expanded to accommodate courses such as Public Administration, Statistics and Computer Science.

He disclosed that he is mobilising at a faster pace to attract funds from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to ensure that new departments are established and that facilities are expanded to match the anticipated explosion in students’ population.

Reacting to the rain storm that recently ravaged ravaged the school and affected some of its facilities such as building roofs and over 40 computer sets, he disclosed that the school has taken delivery of over 100 computer sets from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The rector therefore appealed to well- meaning citizens to assist the school in this dierection.

Prof. Ezeama while announcing that the sale of admission forms of the school in in progress, urged the youths to avail themselves of this opportunity to enroll in courses offered by the institution, which he describes as courses that have available market.