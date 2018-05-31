Just as he had earlier promised in his democracy day address, President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his promise to sign the #NotTooYoungToRun bill, which had earlier been passed by the National Assembly, without the Presidential assent.

The #NotTooYoungToRun Bill seeks to alter the Section 65, 106, 131, 177 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to reduce the age qualification for the office of the President from 40 years to 30 years; Governor 35 to 30, Senate 35 to 30, House of Representatives 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly 30 to 25.

The Bill also seeks to mainstream independent candidacy into Nigeria’s electoral process.

The President in his remarks during the signing noted that; “You, the young people of Nigeria, are now set to leave your mark on the political space, just as you have done over the decades in entrepreneurship, sports, art, media entertainment, technology, and several other fields.

“You are undoubtedly Nigeria’s most important resource – not oil, not agriculture, not solid minerals – but you and all of us. Your energy, intelligence and talent are what will drive and develop Nigeria, long after we are all gone. This is an opportunity for me to affirm that this Administration will continue to do everything in its power to make Nigeria work for you”.

Following the Presidential assent, various reactions have trailed the bill which has been signed into law with some calling for the head of the President on the grounds that, if he was keen on allowing the younger ones to get into power, he should have appointed someone within that age range into his cabinet.

Deji Adeyanju a former media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through his twitter handle averred that “it’s not enough to start shouting #NotTooYoungToRun. You must: Join a political party; Have money or raise money; Build structures; Become friends with delegates in your locality; Operate in the grassroot; Build a solid political team. Then you are ready. Same applies in the US”

Similarly, Reno Omokri, former media aide during the Goodluck Jonathan administration questioned why the country would be celebrating to achievement, because the administration did not include a single youth in his cabinet.

“What is there to celebrate in an allegedly 75 year old man (football age?) who does not have a single youth in his cabinet, signing the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill? If he believes in it, then he should have at least one youth in his cabinet. He just wants to reap where he hasn’t sown”, he twitted.

In an exclusive chat with The News Chronicle, Kukah Jerry, an Abuja based legal practitioner averred that, the signing of the bill was long overdue, and while the bill has been signed into law, there was need for the youths themselves to step up and take up public positions.

“The not too young to run Bill is one bill that has been long overdue to be passed into law I congratulate all Nigerian youth for this particular Law for it’s a law that shall give leverage to the Nigerian youth that are ready to take over power from the older generation. The NTYTRA will be the catalyst for a generational shaft which will be for the good of the national.

“I hope with the Bill passed into law we the youth shall demand for our rightful place in the political affairs of our nation, because they Nigerian youth is lagging behind Compere to our contemporaries in other nations”, Jerry said.

Earlier, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki had enjoined Nigerian youths who have registered to vote, to take the opportunity and do so, get their PVCs and vie for public offices.

More than half of our 180 million population are young people under the age of 30. Today’s signing of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill represents the beginning of the inclusion of this vital segment into our nation-building.

Saraki said on his twitter handle ; “Our nation needs the energy and innovation of our young people. Hence, the next phase of #NotTooYoungToRun must be young people registering to vote, collecting their #PVCs, running for office and/or working to get their peers elected into both legislative and executive offices.

“As young people across the country bask in the moment and celebrate the signing of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill, they must not see this as the final bus stop on this journey. It is one thing to be able to run, but, it is another thing entirely to be able to serve”.