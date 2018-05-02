Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Minor League Ball Gameday discussion thread for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. Let’s begin. Recite your baseline.
****Yesterday’s Gameday discussion thread is here.
****Today’s Morning Report is here.
****Today’s schedule of minor league games and probable starters is here.
****Probables of interest for today include New York Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield for Double-A Trenton; Atlanta Braves prospect Ian Anderson for High-A Florida; Toronto Blue Jays prospect Ryan Borucki for Triple-A Buffalo; Baltimore Orioles right-hander Michael Baumann for Low-A Delmarva; Washington Nationals prospect Austin Voth for Triple-A Syracuse; Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Duane Underwood Jr for Triple-A Iowa; and Milwaukee Brewers prospect Freddy Peralta for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
****Today’s MLB list of probable pitchers is here. Scheduled rookies are Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves, Andrew Suarez of the San Francisco Giants, Matt Koch of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Minor League Ball Gameday: Monday, April 30th, 2018
- Don’t forget about Blue Jays pitching prospect Sean Reid-Foley
- Tampa Bay Rays: Quick thoughts on Jake Bauers and Willy Adames
- Minor League Ball Morning Report: Monday, April 30th, 2018
- Minor League Ball Gameday: Sunday, April 29, 2018
- MLB Rookie Report: Nick Kingham, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
Forgive me if this is the wrong place for this but what the heck is up with Cavan Biggio (2B – AA New Hampshire)? 1.016OPS… is that just a early season mirage or did he do something to figure out how to hit the crap out of the baseball (huge increase in his slugging so far).
Intersting
It hasn’t affected his (mediocre) K rate or good walk rate from last year, and a .341 BABiP isn’t crazy high.
I didn’t realize he was 23 this year. Seems like I just saw him in prep showcases a couple of years ago!
we know the drill by now…
Huge spike in FB%, pull%
Also, the natural bonus of leaving the FSL.
we know the drill by now…
Huge spike in FB%, pull%
Also, the natural bonus of leaving the FSL.
Hiura
HR (2)
Modest 4 game hit streak. Only a matter of time with this bat and A ball competition.
Cory Abbott
3.1 IP 11 H 8 R 0 BB 2 K 3 HR 6:1
Ugh.
Combined no-hitter on the opposite side (MIN, A)
Edwar Colina 6 IP, 5 BB, 2 K; Jovani Moran 3 IP, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 K
It’s odd that he was finally inducing GB like he did at Loyola Marymount around those 3 HR.
One HR was hit by Akil Badoo, who was 3-5 with a K.
Justus Sheffield
6 IP 3 R 0 R 3 BB 9 K
Ks for days so far
I imagine AAA is soon
Jordan Montgomery left his start tonight in the 2nd with some variety of an elbow issue, and that could move Sheffield one rung up the NYY MLB SP depth chart. He’s Rule 5 eligible after the season so he’s in play for a 2018 roster spot.
Hot take
He’a going to be a ROTY candidate this season. He’s more or less ML ready with power stuff from the left side and will hit the ground running during the inevitable callup this summer.
Peter Alonso
Was 0-3 before he came to the plate down two with two men on in the 9th. Now he is 1-4 with a walk and another HR
Dylan Cease (CHA A+)
7 IP, 0 R, 2 H (1Bs), 0 BB, 12 K
Whoa!
Soroka
6ip, 6H, 5K, 0BB, 1ER, 80 pitches, 58 strikes, 8/4 GB/FB
4 pitches and a lot of changeups and sliders. Confident in everything is seemed. 3 of the hits were to a red-hot Cespedes with the 3rd hit being a 2nd deck homer on a hanging breaking ball.
Defense bailed him out a couple times including a tough double-play ball to end an inning. Albies a diving stop on a grounder to Jay Bruce. Conforto hit a bullet right at Freeman, and I think it was Frazier hit one to the warning track in right center. Nido also hit a double to the R field corner.
Also in the game, Keith Hernandez fawning over Acuna’s speed.
Wes Rogers
anyone have knowledge on him?
Austin Voth
5ip 2h 0r 1bb 8k
Another great start for Voth, although it took him 91 pitches to complete only 5 innings. Was 2017 an aberration or are we just waiting for the other shoe to drop?
Beloit
Austin Beck 0-4, 2 Ks
Midland
Eli White 1-2, 2 BBs
Tyler Ramirez 2-4, K
Sean Murphy 0-3, BB, K
Richie Martin 1-3, K
Nashville
BJ Boyd 0-4, BB, K
Dustin Fowler 2-4, BB, K…apparently listened to Charles Wallace from yesterday
Franklin Barreto 1-5, 2B, 2 Ks
Sheldon Neuse 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 Ks
I am the Walks Whisperer
Stockton
Kevin Merrell 2-4
Dairon Blanco 2-4, 2 Ks
–—
Brian Howard 5 IP, 4 Ks, 1 BB, 1 ER, 5-5 GO-FO
David Peterson (NYM, A)
5 IP, 4 H (0 XBH), 2 R – 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; 89 p – 58 s; 7 go – 1 fo
Keegan Akin (BAL, AA)
6 IP, 2 H (HR), 2 R – 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K; 97 p – 65 s; 3 go – 1 fo
Buffalo
Timmy Lopes – 3/5, 2 2B
Travis – 1/5, k
Jansen – 0/4, pb(1)
Tellez – 2/4, 2B
Alford – 0/4, 2k
Sweeney – 1/4, r, 3B, 2k
Leblebijian – 0/2, rbi, bb, k, sf
Parmley – 1/3, hbp, k
Fields – 2/4, cs/po 1st
Borucki – 5ip, 6h, 6er, 3bb, 5k, 85p-54k, 4go-5fo
Petricka – 2ip, 3h, 1 unearned, bb, k, 4go
Albuquerque – 1ip, 2h, k, wp, 1go-1fo
Brandon Marsh (LAA, A)
3-6, 2 HR (3), 2 K (25, vs 13 BB in 87 PA)
Gush
New Hampshire
Jonathan Davis – 2/4, k, cs/po 1st
Bichette – 1/4, r, 3B, 2k
Vlad Jr. – 1/1, 2r, 2B, rbi, 2bb, sf
Biggio – 2/3, r, hr, 2rbi, bb, k
Ramirez – 1/3, rbi, k
Panas(ph) – hbp
Cantwell – 1/3, hbp
Guillotte – 0/3, r, ibb
Hissey – 0/4, k
Heidt – 0/4, 2k
Tepesch – 6ip, 10h, 3er, bb, 2k, 75p-50k, 7go-3fo
Breslow – 0.1ip, bb, 1go
Isaacs – 1.2ip, h, er, bb, 2k, 2go-1fo
Fernandez – 1ip, bb, 2k
Baddoo
3-5, HR, K
Dunedin
Palacios – 2/4, 2r, sb(4)
Donaldson – 2/2, rbi, bb
Castillo (ph) – 0/1, k
Warmoth – 1/4
Jones – 0/4, 2k
Adams – 0/4, 3k
LaPrise – 0/3, 3k
Knight – 1/3
Pinto – 1/3
D.J. Davis – 0/3
Patrick Murphy – 6ip, 6h, 5r, 4er, 4k, po a runner at 2B, 84p-54k, 11go-2fo
Eller – 1ip, 2h, k, hbp, 1go
Bergen – 1ip, h, 2k, wp
Jonathan Arauz (HOU, A)
4-5, 2B (4), HR (2), BB (15, vs 11 K in 94 PA) … stick-handling shortstop showing some pop
Kevin Kramer
3-5, 3B, HR, SB
up to .816 OPS
Lansing
Chavez Young – 1/5, r, 2k
Vicuna – 0/5, 3k
Clemens – 2/4, 2 out GS hr in the B8th, bb, k
Williams – 2/4, r, hbp
Large – 0/1
Kevin Smith – 1/4 replaced Large at 3B
Lundquist – 2/5, rbi
Hernandez – 1/4, 2k, hbp
Samad Taylor – 1/5, r, 2B, k
Obeso – 1/1, r, 3bb
Turner Larkins – 4ip, 7h, 4er, 2bb, 4k, 73p-48k, 5go-2fo
Dany Jimenez – 1ip, solo hr, 2k
Graham Spraker – 4ip, 3h, er, bb, 4k, 2go-2fo
SP Luis Escobar – Hi A – Bradenton (PIT)
came on in relief of Joe Musgrove who actually started the game as he is on rehab.
6ip, 2h, bb, 7k, 73p-49k, 6go-1fo
Stephen Gonsalves (MIN, ’18 AAA debut)
7.2 IP, 1 H (1B), 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K; 92 p – 55 s; 5 go – 8 fo
Leody Taveras dinger!
1-4, HR (1), BB
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit another HR today
4-6, 2B, HR (2)
.294 .333 .441
until last year, he had never hit a home run as a professional. He went like 1300 plate appearances without one to start his pro career. now he has 2 in 73 MLB PA
P John Gavin (SF, A)
6 ip, 1 h, 0 r, 1 bb. 9 k, 83p-55s, 2/5 go/fo
Opposing batters in the Midwest League are batting .129 against him the 6/6″ southpaw
The 8th rounder has now pitched 41.2 ip between the AZL and the MWL with a 0.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 15/55 BB/K
Josh Rojas (HOU) AA debut
Started at 2nd, batted in the 9-hole: 1 for 3, BB, K, E
Juan Soto (WAS, A+)
2-4, HR (2 in A+, 7 overall) , CS (1)
Freddy Peralta, Brewers
5IP
5H
3R
3ER
3BB
6KS
12 of 15 outs by ground or whiff
111 pitches, though. Too damn many. He’s had a lot of stress pitches the past two outings, and he’s not a huge kid. IO hope he keeps holding up.
1-3, singled, walked, stole 2 bases, caught once
Source: Minorleagueball
Leave a Reply