Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Minor League Ball Gameday discussion thread for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. Let’s begin. Recite your baseline.

****Probables of interest for today include New York Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield for Double-A Trenton; Atlanta Braves prospect Ian Anderson for High-A Florida; Toronto Blue Jays prospect Ryan Borucki for Triple-A Buffalo; Baltimore Orioles right-hander Michael Baumann for Low-A Delmarva; Washington Nationals prospect Austin Voth for Triple-A Syracuse; Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Duane Underwood Jr for Triple-A Iowa; and Milwaukee Brewers prospect Freddy Peralta for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

****Today’s MLB list of probable pitchers is here. Scheduled rookies are Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves, Andrew Suarez of the San Francisco Giants, Matt Koch of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

