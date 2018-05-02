Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Minor League Ball Gameday discussion thread for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. Let’s begin. Recite your baseline.

****Probables of interest for today include New York Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield for Double-A Trenton; Atlanta Braves prospect Ian Anderson for High-A Florida; Toronto Blue Jays prospect Ryan Borucki for Triple-A Buffalo; Baltimore Orioles right-hander Michael Baumann for Low-A Delmarva; Washington Nationals prospect Austin Voth for Triple-A Syracuse; Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Duane Underwood Jr for Triple-A Iowa; and Milwaukee Brewers prospect Freddy Peralta for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

****Today’s MLB list of probable pitchers is here. Scheduled rookies are Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves, Andrew Suarez of the San Francisco Giants, Matt Koch of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 

Forgive me if this is the wrong place for this but what the heck is up with Cavan Biggio (2B – AA New Hampshire)? 1.016OPS… is that just a early season mirage or did he do something to figure out how to hit the crap out of the baseball (huge increase in his slugging so far).

Posted  by Parallex  on May 1, 2018 | 5:32 PM

Intersting

It hasn’t affected his (mediocre) K rate or good walk rate from last year, and a .341 BABiP isn’t crazy high.

I didn’t realize he was 23 this year. Seems like I just saw him in prep showcases a couple of years ago!

Posted  by charles wallace  on May 1, 2018 | 5:47 PM

we know the drill by now…

Huge spike in FB%, pull%

Also, the natural bonus of leaving the FSL.

Posted  by jb4028  on May 1, 2018 | 11:57 PM

Posted  by jb4028  on May 1, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Hiura

HR (2)
Modest 4 game hit streak. Only a matter of time with this bat and A ball competition.

Posted  by St.Steve  on May 1, 2018 | 8:17 PM

Cory Abbott

3.1 IP 11 H 8 R 0 BB 2 K 3 HR 6:1

Posted  by LyreFire  on May 1, 2018 | 9:12 PM

Ugh.

Posted  by Boxkutter  on May 1, 2018 | 10:52 PM

Combined no-hitter on the opposite side (MIN, A)

Edwar Colina 6 IP, 5 BB, 2 K; Jovani Moran 3 IP, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 K

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:31 PM

It’s odd that he was finally inducing GB like he did at Loyola Marymount around those 3 HR.

One HR was hit by Akil Badoo, who was 3-5 with a K.

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:49 PM

Justus Sheffield

6 IP 3 R 0 R 3 BB 9 K

Ks for days so far

Posted  by LyreFire  on May 1, 2018 | 9:13 PM

I imagine AAA is soon

Jordan Montgomery left his start tonight in the 2nd with some variety of an elbow issue, and that could move Sheffield one rung up the NYY MLB SP depth chart. He’s Rule 5 eligible after the season so he’s in play for a 2018 roster spot.

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:44 PM

Hot take

He’a going to be a ROTY candidate this season. He’s more or less ML ready with power stuff from the left side and will hit the ground running during the inevitable callup this summer.

Posted  by SenorGato  on May 2, 2018 | 4:25 AM

Peter Alonso

Was 0-3 before he came to the plate down two with two men on in the 9th. Now he is 1-4 with a walk and another HR

Posted  by URKillingMeSmalls  on May 1, 2018 | 9:16 PM

Dylan Cease (CHA A+)

7 IP, 0 R, 2 H (1Bs), 0 BB, 12 K

Posted  by Secret Chimp  on May 1, 2018 | 9:28 PM

Whoa!

Posted  by charles wallace  on May 2, 2018 | 12:46 AM

Soroka

6ip, 6H, 5K, 0BB, 1ER, 80 pitches, 58 strikes, 8/4 GB/FB

4 pitches and a lot of changeups and sliders. Confident in everything is seemed. 3 of the hits were to a red-hot Cespedes with the 3rd hit being a 2nd deck homer on a hanging breaking ball.

Defense bailed him out a couple times including a tough double-play ball to end an inning. Albies a diving stop on a grounder to Jay Bruce. Conforto hit a bullet right at Freeman, and I think it was Frazier hit one to the warning track in right center. Nido also hit a double to the R field corner.

Also in the game, Keith Hernandez fawning over Acuna’s speed.

Posted  by Milhouserug  on May 1, 2018 | 9:34 PM

Wes Rogers

anyone have knowledge on him?

Posted  by Milhouserug  on May 1, 2018 | 10:01 PM

Austin Voth

5ip 2h 0r 1bb 8k
Another great start for Voth, although it took him 91 pitches to complete only 5 innings. Was 2017 an aberration or are we just waiting for the other shoe to drop?

Posted  by mturri  on May 1, 2018 | 10:12 PM

Beloit

Austin Beck 0-4, 2 Ks

Midland
Eli White 1-2, 2 BBs
Tyler Ramirez 2-4, K
Sean Murphy 0-3, BB, K
Richie Martin 1-3, K

Posted  by cA’sey h  on May 1, 2018 | 11:10 PM

Nashville

BJ Boyd 0-4, BB, K
Dustin Fowler 2-4, BB, K…apparently listened to Charles Wallace from yesterday
Franklin Barreto 1-5, 2B, 2 Ks
Sheldon Neuse 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 Ks

Posted  by cA’sey h  on May 2, 2018 | 12:19 AM

I am the Walks Whisperer

Posted  by charles wallace  on May 2, 2018 | 12:50 AM

Stockton

Kevin Merrell 2-4
Dairon Blanco 2-4, 2 Ks

Brian Howard 5 IP, 4 Ks, 1 BB, 1 ER, 5-5 GO-FO

Posted  by cA’sey h  on May 2, 2018 | 1:19 AM

David Peterson (NYM, A)

5 IP, 4 H (0 XBH), 2 R – 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; 89 p – 58 s; 7 go – 1 fo

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:33 PM

Keegan Akin (BAL, AA)

6 IP, 2 H (HR), 2 R – 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K; 97 p – 65 s; 3 go – 1 fo

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:41 PM

Buffalo

Timmy Lopes – 3/5, 2 2B
Travis – 1/5, k
Jansen – 0/4, pb(1)
Tellez – 2/4, 2B
Alford – 0/4, 2k
Sweeney – 1/4, r, 3B, 2k
Leblebijian – 0/2, rbi, bb, k, sf
Parmley – 1/3, hbp, k
Fields – 2/4, cs/po 1st
Borucki – 5ip, 6h, 6er, 3bb, 5k, 85p-54k, 4go-5fo
Petricka – 2ip, 3h, 1 unearned, bb, k, 4go
Albuquerque – 1ip, 2h, k, wp, 1go-1fo

Posted  by hrv2016  on May 1, 2018 | 11:44 PM

Brandon Marsh (LAA, A)

3-6, 2 HR (3), 2 K (25, vs 13 BB in 87 PA)

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:53 PM

Gush

Posted  by charles wallace  on May 2, 2018 | 12:52 AM

New Hampshire

Jonathan Davis – 2/4, k, cs/po 1st
Bichette – 1/4, r, 3B, 2k
Vlad Jr. – 1/1, 2r, 2B, rbi, 2bb, sf
Biggio – 2/3, r, hr, 2rbi, bb, k
Ramirez – 1/3, rbi, k
Panas(ph) – hbp
Cantwell – 1/3, hbp
Guillotte – 0/3, r, ibb
Hissey – 0/4, k
Heidt – 0/4, 2k
Tepesch – 6ip, 10h, 3er, bb, 2k, 75p-50k, 7go-3fo
Breslow – 0.1ip, bb, 1go
Isaacs – 1.2ip, h, er, bb, 2k, 2go-1fo
Fernandez – 1ip, bb, 2k

Posted  by hrv2016  on May 1, 2018 | 11:53 PM

Baddoo

3-5, HR, K

Posted  by jb4028  on May 1, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Dunedin

Palacios – 2/4, 2r, sb(4)
Donaldson – 2/2, rbi, bb
Castillo (ph) – 0/1, k
Warmoth – 1/4
Jones – 0/4, 2k
Adams – 0/4, 3k
LaPrise – 0/3, 3k
Knight – 1/3
Pinto – 1/3
D.J. Davis – 0/3
Patrick Murphy – 6ip, 6h, 5r, 4er, 4k, po a runner at 2B, 84p-54k, 11go-2fo
Eller – 1ip, 2h, k, hbp, 1go
Bergen – 1ip, h, 2k, wp

Posted  by hrv2016  on May 1, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Jonathan Arauz (HOU, A)

4-5, 2B (4), HR (2), BB (15, vs 11 K in 94 PA) … stick-handling shortstop showing some pop

Posted  by reillocity  on May 1, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Kevin Kramer

3-5, 3B, HR, SB
up to .816 OPS

Posted  by jb4028  on May 2, 2018 | 12:02 AM

Lansing

Chavez Young – 1/5, r, 2k
Vicuna – 0/5, 3k
Clemens – 2/4, 2 out GS hr in the B8th, bb, k
Williams – 2/4, r, hbp
Large – 0/1
Kevin Smith – 1/4 replaced Large at 3B
Lundquist – 2/5, rbi
Hernandez – 1/4, 2k, hbp
Samad Taylor – 1/5, r, 2B, k
Obeso – 1/1, r, 3bb
Turner Larkins – 4ip, 7h, 4er, 2bb, 4k, 73p-48k, 5go-2fo
Dany Jimenez – 1ip, solo hr, 2k
Graham Spraker – 4ip, 3h, er, bb, 4k, 2go-2fo

Posted  by hrv2016  on May 2, 2018 | 12:08 AM

SP Luis Escobar – Hi A – Bradenton (PIT)

came on in relief of Joe Musgrove who actually started the game as he is on rehab.

6ip, 2h, bb, 7k, 73p-49k, 6go-1fo

Posted  by hrv2016  on May 2, 2018 | 12:16 AM

Stephen Gonsalves (MIN, ’18 AAA debut)

7.2 IP, 1 H (1B), 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K; 92 p – 55 s; 5 go – 8 fo

Posted  by reillocity  on May 2, 2018 | 12:50 AM

Leody Taveras dinger!

1-4, HR (1), BB

Posted  by MonkeyEpoxy  on May 2, 2018 | 1:12 AM

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit another HR today

4-6, 2B, HR (2)

.294 .333 .441

until last year, he had never hit a home run as a professional. He went like 1300 plate appearances without one to start his pro career. now he has 2 in 73 MLB PA

Posted  by MonkeyEpoxy  on May 2, 2018 | 1:16 AM

P John Gavin (SF, A)

6 ip, 1 h, 0 r, 1 bb. 9 k, 83p-55s, 2/5 go/fo
Opposing batters in the Midwest League are batting .129 against him the 6/6″ southpaw
The 8th rounder has now pitched 41.2 ip between the AZL and the MWL with a 0.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 15/55 BB/K

Posted  by Revilo  on May 2, 2018 | 1:17 AM

Josh Rojas (HOU) AA debut

Started at 2nd, batted in the 9-hole: 1 for 3, BB, K, E

Posted  by Revilo  on May 2, 2018 | 1:47 AM

Juan Soto (WAS, A+)

2-4, HR (2 in A+, 7 overall) , CS (1)

Posted  by reillocity  on May 2, 2018 | 2:09 AM

Freddy Peralta, Brewers

5IP
5H
3R
3ER
3BB
6KS

12 of 15 outs by ground or whiff

111 pitches, though. Too damn many. He’s had a lot of stress pitches the past two outings, and he’s not a huge kid. IO hope he keeps holding up.

Posted  by casejud  on May 2, 2018 | 3:38 AM
Andres Gimenez, SS St. Lucie Mets

1-3, singled, walked, stole 2 bases, caught once

Posted  by casejud  on May 2, 2018 | 3:46 AM

 

