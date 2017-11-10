Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi has stated that the team is focused on finishing the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles have recorded four wins and one draw in the five games they have played so far, clinching the sole ticket in Group B at the expense of Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.

Mikel who may start the encounter from the substitutes bench added that his teammates won’t be complacent when they file out against a rejuvenated Algerian side at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui Constantine tonight.

A win or draw for the Eagles tonight will stretch Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualifying unbeaten record to 35 matches, dating back to June 2004 when they lost by a late goal to Angola in Luanda.

“We don’t want to lose any match; we will go to the field looking for a win. Matches between Nigeria and Algeria are always big, and we cannot afford to take things for granted,” Mikel said when the squad was welcomed by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Algeria, His Excellency Demenongu Agev at the Hotel Novotel in Constantine.

Technical Adviser of the team, Gernot Rohr, also echoed his captain’s desire for an impeccable finish.

“It is true that a team cannot win all the time, but we will give our very best on Friday. There are some players who have been eager to get opportunity to play and some of them will get the opportunity on Friday, and I am sure they will not disappoint,” Rohr said during his meeting with Agev at the Hotel Novotel in Constantine.

“We already have the FIFA World Cup ticket, but we have prepared for this match in the same way we prepared for the previous matches in the qualifying series,” Rohr reiterated.

Complete Sports