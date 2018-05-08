The Met Gala, the benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is considered the highlight of New York’s social calendar, attracting fashion designers and stars from around the world.

It is known for its expensive tickets, exclusive guest list, and extravagant outfits that are based around a different theme each year.

This year, the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.

Celebrities hit the red carpet on Monday night, sporting papal-inspired gowns, chainmail costumes reminiscent of the Crusades and in singer Katy Perry’s case – oversized angel wings.

The stories behind six of the most captivating outfits

Rihanna wore a papal-inspired gown in honour of this year's theme

Actress and model Olivia Munn donned a chainmail dress

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his new partner, singer Grimes, made their debut as a couple. She wore a necklace based on the logo of his company, Tesla

Emmy Award winner and Master of None actress Lena Waithe made a powerful statement with a rainbow pride cape

Lawyer Amal Clooney, who was a co-host of this year's gala, arrived with her husband George

“Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another,” curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement on The Met’s website.

“Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion.”

Princess Beatrice attended in a purple, floor-length gown

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the event, described her dress as "Cardinal Chanel"

Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of American hip hop trio Migos sported vibrant tuxedos

Frances McDormand (L), who won this year's Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, posed with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (C) and actress Anne Hathaway (R)

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, were seen on the red carpet

Scandal actress Kerry Washington delighted onlookers in a gold-sequined gown

Actress Diane Kruger wore a celestial-inspired dress with a long train and matching veil

Source: BBC

