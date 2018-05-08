The Met Gala, the benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is considered the highlight of New York’s social calendar, attracting fashion designers and stars from around the world.

It is known for its expensive tickets, exclusive guest list, and extravagant outfits that are based around a different theme each year.

This year, the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.

Celebrities hit the red carpet on Monday night, sporting papal-inspired gowns, chainmail costumes reminiscent of the Crusades and in singer Katy Perry’s case – oversized angel wings.

The stories behind six of the most captivating outfits

“Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another,” curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement on The Met’s website.

“Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion.”

