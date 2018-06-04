Two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot , Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, shared the news of his engagement to his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, Us Weekly reports.

The 41-year-old film producer popped the question in Napa, CA, after dating the dietitian for three years and revealed the news on his private Instagram account on Friday, June 1.

“Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!” Trevor reportedly captioned a photo of the happy couple.

Trevor and Meghan dated for six years before wedding in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011. The former couple was married for two years before filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.