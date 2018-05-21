Meghan Markle Is Already on the Royal Family’s Official Website — But Her ‘About’ Page Has a Big Omission

That didn’t take long!

Meghan Markle — now the Duchess of Sussex after her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday — has officially been a member of the royal family for just a day, but she already has her own page on the family’s official website.

Her “About” page details her charity work and highlights her feminist viewpoint, but doesn’t include a mention of her acting career.

It’s a bit harder to find: You need to click over to her “Biography” page on the side, you’ll see more information about her acting career, her role on Suits, and even her lifestyle website, The Tig.

“After university Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television,” the biography page reads. “She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.”

“Alongside her successful career as an actress, Her Royal Highness also wrote and edited a lifestyle website called The Tig which she used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food and fashion.”

On her “About” page, her work with organizations such as UN Women, World Vision and One Young World is highlighted, as is the activism she took on at an early age.

“The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work,” her bio reads on the website. “Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid.”

“These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women’s empowerment.”

The speech Meghan gave on International Women’s Day in partnership with UN Women is mentioned, with a quote published on the site that highlights Meghan’s stance as a feminist: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

Meghan has stopped working with the charities she had partnered with before her wedding, and will likely choose new charities to support in the coming months as she settles into her royal role.

