15yr old Whitney Osuigwe is the reigning ITF Junior World Champion, and first US to win a girl’s singles in 28years.

Her father is Nigerian , learnt to play Long Tennis in Lagos and moved to the states to coach.

He taught Whitney. Talent is indeed everywhere, even though opportunity is not!

BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/whitney-osuigwe/

