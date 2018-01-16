A teenage model is auctioning off her virginity online and claims bidding has started at £890,000. The 18-year-old Italian student said she wanted to use the cash to fund studying in the UK and buy her parents a house. The young woman, named online as Nicole, said she realised when she was 16 her virginity was “precious” and decided to auction it off when she turned 18.

She reportedly discovered auction adverts where girls had “sold themselves” for more than £3m which inspired her to put herself forward.

According to The Sun Online , Nicole is planning to move to the UK to study business at Cambridge but said she needs the cash to fund her degree.

auctioning She also told how she wants to help her family, who she hasn’t told over fears they would disapprove of her.

She told The Sun Online: “I wanted a good education so I started looking on the web for ways to finance my studies and I came across a series of auction adverts and found there were girls who had sold themselves for £3.1 million (€3.5 million) so I decided I would do the same when I turned 18.

“I hope to get as much as possible to fund my studies, to help my sister and my family, and buy my parents a house.

“There are a lot of men interested who are writing to the agency and the highest offer we have at the moment is €1m (£890,000).”

The part-time model is said to have listed her virginity for auction on the Elite Models VIP website .

National Helm