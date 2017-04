Meet Laye Ajube, The Pretty Mum Of The 10 Children Whose Photo Went Viral

Mrs Laye Ajube is the proud mother of the ten kids whose photos are currently going viral.

The pretty mum’s stature coupled with her good looks have won her praises from online users, who said despite her being a mother of ten; 8 boys and 2 girls, she would still give any lady in her 20’s a run for her money.

She is indeed a STRONG woman, taking in and pushing out 10 times is not a small thing.

