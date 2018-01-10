Meet John Collison, who can today be referred to as the World’s youngest self-made billionaire, after he dropped out from Havard to focus on his business.

When people look down on you, and think crazy of that bright idea you have got, just keep moving and don’t lose hope. The story of this young man is sure to inspire you, and make you realise that you can make it in life regardless of your educational qualification.

John Collison, the cofounder and president of Stripe, is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 27, and you can do the same, there is no limits to the heights we can attain in life.

John started Stripe, designed to transform the way people make online payments, with his older brother when he was just 19.

Originally from a small town in Ireland, he came to the US to attend Harvard until he dropped out to focus on Stripe in Silicon Valley, and now he has hit Silicon Gold.

John Collison has a net worth of $1.1 billion today, after Stripe’s $9 billion valuation in the year 2016. Today, Collison enjoys flying planes, running, and hiking with members of the Stripe team.

