Mechanic Creates 2-faced Car That Can Be Driven Forward & Back At The Same Time

A 71-year-old Indonesian mechanic,Roni Gunawan has been drawing eyeballs of confused onlookers for his two-faced car that has two front sides making its rear look mirror images.

To make the metallic orange sedan,he splitted two Toyota Limbo cars into halves and welded the fronts together at his garage.He spent six months with the help of ten workers for his creation.

The car has two engines, two steering wheels, two pedals, two gear sets and a single fuel ⛽ tank that is designed in such a way that it can be driven simultaneously by two drivers.

While the car has been the talk of the town, his dream to drive the unique vehicle is not going to see the light any time soon as he has not followed the local traffic laws.

His car was seized by local police on January 15 within few hours after it hit the street for the first time for violating the rules.

The Senior traffic police officer said he violated two articles of the 2009 law on vehicle roadworthiness, including a requirement that cars feature all of the proper safety signals.

He said:

The vehicle does not have a reverse light and the dimensions of the vehicle are not appropriate. The owner had not taken the license to change the colour or the shape of the vehicles before designing this car. Also, the car has two number plates and even there are two different vehicle registration numbers as well.

The car has been handed over back to him after a letter of agreement was signed that he will not bring it on road again.

