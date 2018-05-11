The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has disassociated itself from the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM)’s celebration of 51st anniversary of Biafra on May 22, 2018.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, MASSOB insisted that May 30 is the Biafra Day Anniversary, late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu approved.

Madu said it “will never change the ordinances of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra nation. Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra with the total consent and full support of the elders and the people of Biafra on May 30, 1967.

“MASSOB has no intention or plan to observe our motherland anniversary celebration on any other date except on May 30th because it is sacred to the history and lives of Biafra Republic.

“The ordinances of our great leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu must be jealously and eloquently adhered to. Any attempt to change it by disgruntled persons will be strictly resisted.

“Though MASSOB understands that the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, led by Ralph Uwazuruike was erroneously quoted as MASSOB, planning to observe Biafra Day on May 22nd instead of May 30th, this is deceiving, distorting and taunting of the sacred name of Biafra and an astute disobedience to the ordinances of our great leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“Any celebration on May 22nd is not Biafra Day Anniversary but memorial of hoisting of Biafra flag at Faulks road, Aba on May 22, 2000 by Chief Uwazuruike which is now 18 years.”

Source: Daily Post NG