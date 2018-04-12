Mark Zuckerberg faces tough questions in two-day congressional testimony – as it happened

Mark Zuckerberg faces tough questions in two-day congressional testimony – as it happened

On second day, Facebook CEO faced a House hearing to address data misuse in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica revelations

Five things we learned from Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing

Zuckerberg put on back foot as House grills Facebook CEO over user tracking

20:35