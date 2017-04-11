“I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music,” says Carey.

Music superstar Mariah Carey is working on a studio album set for release this year.

The new collection of songs is part of a deal Carey signed forming the Butterfly MC Records banner with Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Enter­tainment, it was announced Monday by LA Reid, Epic’s chair­man and chief executive officer.

“To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career,” Reid said in a statement. “Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

“I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music,” Carey added. “I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.”

Among the 47-year-old Grammy winner’s many hits are “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together,” “Don’t Forget About Us” and “Touch My Body.”

