Music superstar Mariah Carey has ended her five-month romance with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

“The split happened very recently. Mariah ended it — everyone hoped that she would. She has better things to focus on,” a source close to Carey told People magazine.

“Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music,” the insider said. “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

Source: UPI