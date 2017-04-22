Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon reunited once again to read bedtime stories to their children, 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

“#Bedtimestories #demkids #family,” the pop star wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of the family laying down together on one bed as Carey is seen reading to Moroccan while Cannon and Monroe as seen sleeping.

This is the latest reunion between Carey and Cannon who recently shared a family Easter photo on Instagram and after the pair brought Monroe and Moroccan together to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Also on Thursday, TMZ spotted the pair enjoying a night out at a fancy resturant together in Beverly Hills. When asked if they were official, Cannon responded “We’ve always been official.”

Carey and Cannon were married in 2008 but split in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2016.