Thousands of people across the US have marched to demand action on climate change on Donald Trump’s 100th day in office

In Washington DC, large crowds made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat and planned to encircle the White House.

We will see you in the streets – for the next 100 days, and the days after that. — 350 dot org (@350) April 30, 2017

Organisers say about 300 other protest marches are expected around the country.

Participants in the Peoples Climate March said they’re objecting to Mr Trump’s roll-back of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

Congratulations to all those participating in the #climatemarch. We will fight Trump who thinks climate change is a “hoax.” — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 29, 2017

In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalised communities.

A demonstration stretched for several blocks in the centre of Tampa, Florida, where marchers said they were concerned about the threat rising sea levels pose to the city.

“The D.C. #ClimateMarch is going to be huge.” “Traffic is going to be snarled.” I was skeptical. But they were right, this is a big crowd

