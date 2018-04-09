Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of signing Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst. Hirst, 19, has made two appearances for Wednesday since breaking into the first-team back in 2016 but is expected to leave the club at the end of the 2017/18 campaign. The highly-rated forward has not featured for Wednesday this season after rejecting a new contract at Hillsborough.

According to The Daily Mirror, United are closing in on signing Hirst and are confident of getting a deal over the line. Leicester were initially favourites to sign the striker but it’s understood Jose Mourinho’s side are now in pole position.

LAGOS, PORTUGAL – FEBRUARY 7: George Hirst of England celebrates a goal during the UEFA Under17 match between U17 England v U17 Germany on February 7, 2016 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Filipe Farinha/Bongarts/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 30: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Manager Jose Mourinho of Manchester United speaks during a press conference at Aon Training Complex on March 30, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images)

It’s claimed Hirst’s representatives have made it clear that the teenager favours a move to Old Trafford in the summer. Everton and Newcastle have also registered a strong interested in Hirst in recent months.

Source: MetroUK

 

 

