Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of signing Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst. Hirst, 19, has made two appearances for Wednesday since breaking into the first-team back in 2016 but is expected to leave the club at the end of the 2017/18 campaign. The highly-rated forward has not featured for Wednesday this season after rejecting a new contract at Hillsborough.

According to The Daily Mirror, United are closing in on signing Hirst and are confident of getting a deal over the line. Leicester were initially favourites to sign the striker but it’s understood Jose Mourinho’s side are now in pole position.

It’s claimed Hirst’s representatives have made it clear that the teenager favours a move to Old Trafford in the summer. Everton and Newcastle have also registered a strong interested in Hirst in recent months.

