If he fails to commit, Arsenal will have no option but to sell because they risk losing him for nothing in 2018.

If Sanchez arrives at the Etihad, it would raise question marks over the future of leading scorer Sergio Aguero.

But Guardiola is understood to want to keep the 28-goal Argentinian to play with Sanchez and Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus in an all-South American front three – like the Barcelona’s much-vaunted triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Guardiola compared Aguero and Sanchez before City’s recent trip to Arsenal, saying: “Sergio is more of a [out-an-out] striker than Alexis.

“Alexis can play as a striker but he can play more roles. He can also play on both sides. Both are top players, great competitors and so dangerous.

“I was with Alexis for one year in Barcelona. Now I’m here with Sergio. So I know their qualities.”

Source: Express