It has been reported that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS arrested a man for allegedly selling pipes to criminals to manufacture guns. It was gathered that the suspect who sells building and manufacturing materials as seen in the picture – was arrested with no solid proof as his bail has already been set at N150,000.

His younger brother, Absalom Elli, shared the news online on Monday, January 22. Read below;

Nigeria is dead and gone, SARS came to our shop today and took my big brother away, that we are selling pipes to criminals to manufacture guns, we deal with pipes, building materials, I have never heard that 7/8 light pipe or galvanized pipe is used in producing guns, the two people they came with on a handcuffs said they don’t know us and we don’t know them, we’re is the receipt to show that I sold pipes to you?

No receipt, even though you they come with receipt, I have no business with whatever you’re doing with the pipes, because what we deal with is building materials, now check this pipes here and see if there is any pipe for gun making here, as I’m telling you they’re demanding for sum of 150k for his bail, this is an injustice.

they didn’t even allow him to call his lawyer, they seized his phone, now they called me to come and meet them in their office with his lawyer, I called the lawyer he said he can’t make it today, that simply means he is going to sleep there for the crime we know nothing about. Nigeria is a frustration.

National Helm