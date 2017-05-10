France midfield star Pogba signed for £89.3million last August and the news of the probe comes just a day after revelations that his agent Mino Raiola will earn more than £41m from the deal.

On the eve of United’s Europa League semi-final second leg with Celta Vigo, Pogba will come under the spotlight in a season where he has failed to make a consistent impact at Old Trafford.

A new book published in Germany, ‘Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football’, which is out this week, claims that Pogba earns a basic wage of £8.61m along with a £3.4m loyalty bonus for every year he stays at Old Trafford.

United last night distanced themselves from the claims of the investigation as it was reported that FIFA have written to United “to seek clarification on the deal”.

A United spokesman said: “We don’t comment on contracts. FIFA have had the documents since the transfer in August.” United’s position is that they carried out the deal with Juventus according to the regulations and would have expected to have heard before now had the authorities been unhappy with any aspect of the transaction.”

It is understood FIFA have asked United to explain the detail of the Pogba transfer and that the investigation will focus on claims that Raiola struck a deal with Juve for a 50 per cent slice of any future transfer over £40m – which could breach regulations over third-party ownership.

Source: Express