The Niger State Police Command has arrested a man, Bello Chindo, in Sabon Mariga community, in the Kagara Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing a neighbour, Mustapha Hamisu.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspect was arrested by the police for stabbing Hamisu to death over a misunderstanding between them while they were fetching water from a public borehole.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the operatives had recovered the knife used by the suspect in killing the victim.

“We have also charged the case to court,” he added.

The command also arrested one Iliyasu Umar, of Bstachi community in the Kutigi LGA for unlawful possession of firearms.

The police spokesman, Elkana, said one locally-made pistol with two rounds of live ammunition was recovered from Umar by the operatives.

In another development, the policemen from the Special Anti-kidnapping Squad of the command rescued one Hauwa’u Galadima of Laudna community area in the Gurara LGA from a gang of notorious kidnappers.

Elkana said the operatives had arrested two suspects in connection with the case, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Source: Punch