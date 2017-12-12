The police has intensified efforts to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a young lady known as Vicky, who died during a sex romp with her client in a popular hotel.

The incident happened at a popular hotel located along Ikotun/Ejigbo Road in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

She was said to have been murdered after the unidentified client had sex with her, stabbed her with a knife, slit her throat and escaped.

The hotel management was not aware of the incident because the suspect and the victim were inside the room for the romp when the incident happened and the suspect escaped without any trace of him.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that it was suspected that she might have had disagreement with her client who is now the prime suspect which led to her untimely death.

The corpse was discovered in the morning when one of the staff went to the room to clean the place and found Vicky dead and Unclad in the pool of her blood.

The incident was reported to Ejigbo Police Division who moved into action to arrest those behind the dastardly act.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the corpse was recovered from the hotel room and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy report.

When our correspondent visited Ejigbo Police Division, the DPO was not around to comment on the matter. However, sources at the police station confirmed the incident and said the police has commenced investigation to arrest those behind the killing.

The late Vicky hailed from Akwa Ibom State and lived in Lagos where she started life as a sex worker that eventually claimed her life.

