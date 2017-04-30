Man jailed for sexual assault of sleeping woman on crowded bus

A man who sexually assaulted a woman as she slept on a coach in the UK has been jailed.

Admir Senaj, 29, sat next to his victim as they travelled from London to Nottingham on November 13 last year.

Police said the 24-year-old woman fell asleep during the journey and woke to find Senaj sexually assaulting her.

Officers were called and the coach stopped near junction 23 of the M1, where Senaj fled the scene, running across the carriageway.

Leicestershire Police said he was found guilty of assault by penetration and jailed for four years at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.

Detective Constable Dan Robberts said: “Senaj preyed on a young woman while she was in a vulnerable state and was brazen enough to do so surrounded by other people on a busy coach.

“He then fled the scene when he realised the police had been called.

“I hope the guilty verdict today will be some sort of closure for the victim.”