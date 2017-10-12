One Chukwuma Okoro in Akure, the Ondo State capital, confessed that the payment of his wife’s N300,000 bride price pushed him into robbery.

Okoro made the confession when he was paraded alongside three other robbery suspects by the state Police Command.

Speaking with newsmen, Okoro said he went into robbery to garner enough money to enable him pay N300,000 for his wife’s bride price as requested by his in-laws.

Okoro was arrested after he attacked a salesgirl, Chinenye, who was going to the bank at Oyemekun Road in Akure, to deposit the sales for the day put at N550,000.

He was said to have traced the salesgirl from her master’s beer distribution company on Okada before attacking her.

It was gathered that the suspect, while struggling with the salesgirl for the money, was pushed off the Okada and fell, after which he shot at the victim twice before he was overpowered and arrested by sympathizers.