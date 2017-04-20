Man discovers lost wallet in 2003 led to drinking game with his name

A London man who lost his wallet at a music festival in 2003 finally discovered its fate — and that he has a drinking game named after him.

Tim Burrows posted a series of screenshots to Twitter showing his Facebook conversation with a man named Giles who explained he and his friends had found a lost wallet belonging to a Tim Burrows at the Reading Festival in 2003 and he had been messaging men with that name trying to find the owner.

“Been contacted by a man who found my wallet at Reading 2003, took [money] out to buy cider and held an annual drinking competition in my honor,” he tweeted.

Giles said the wallet was actually turned in to the festival’s “lost and found,” but not before he “borrowed” a 10-pound note — worth about $12.78 — and spent it on White Lightning cider.

“Of course, looking back on it, it was very childish and illegal but I always thought it would be nice to reach out and let you know that it went down as an annual tradition of cider drinking competitions named ‘The Timothy Burrows Challenge.’ Sorry to inform you so many years later, would happily restore karma by offering to pay the [10 pound note] back to its rightful owner,” Giles wrote.

Burrows later shared another screenshot explaining the rules of the Timothy Burrows Challenge.

Another Twitter user named Nivv Oudit‏ claimed to have been present at the first-ever Timothy Burrows Challenge and shared photos to prove it.

“Hey Tim, I was there for the first Timothy Burrows challenge and just wanted to thank you for sponsoring a great time,” he wrote.