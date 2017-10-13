There was mild drama today in Mowe, Ogun State, after a man was allegedly caught with seven human heads. According to sources, the man was on his way to Lagos. He had approached a commercial bus driver to transport only him.



He driver allegedly told him he would pay for the 18-passenger space and he agreed. This made the driver suspicious and asked him for the content of the sack he was carrying. .

It was gathered that he replied that it was clothes, but the driver insisted on confirming. He later wanted to flee, but he was apprehended.

Culled from: Press News